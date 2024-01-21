Prophecies | GOD IS IN CONTROL - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
Jonathan Cahn Daystar January 10, 2024
3:07-26:33
https://youtu.be/Ez8O00jSrno?si=NbzP-0rtOb4YpIx4
Dutch Sheets January 9, 2024
1:19-10:07
https://youtu.be/yjQ-l6BLoGA?si=yNH8VrA9nxoMjlFm
Amanda Grace January 16, 2024 A Powerful Wind of Change Sweeping the Nation
8:15-22:36
https://www.youtube.com/live/MsAVOfAXjoU?si=U_y5mt5auQBZEsN8
Julie Green January 16, 2024
14:05-27:46
https://rumble.com/v47b6bi-live-with-julie.html
Hank Kunneman January 15, 2024 Flashpoint
3:53-12:02
https://rumble.com/v479k0q-prophetic-word-deep-freeze-water-and-divine-change-dutch-sheets-and-hank-ku.html
Robin D Bullock New Hope January 12, 2024
1:58:59-2:06:20
https://www.youtube.com/live/rbZC0YUvMWk?si=9mobECF9rquKsebr
Church International January 14, 2024
29:15-30:37
44:15-49:11
1:52:59-1:54:22
2:51:07- 2:52:52
https://www.youtube.com/live/LbE9WP1WXJU?si=Vrd8iASikclhOjTT
Robin D Bullock January 14, 2024
1:27:18-1:36:55
https://www.youtube.com/live/CVcSy2055k0?si=pf8PWpILQAZUHqk8
