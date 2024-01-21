Create New Account
Prophecies | GOD IS IN CONTROL - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Published a month ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Jonathan Cahn Daystar January 10, 2024

3:07-26:33

https://youtu.be/Ez8O00jSrno?si=NbzP-0rtOb4YpIx4



Dutch Sheets January 9, 2024

1:19-10:07

https://youtu.be/yjQ-l6BLoGA?si=yNH8VrA9nxoMjlFm



Amanda Grace January 16, 2024 A Powerful Wind of Change Sweeping the Nation

8:15-22:36

https://www.youtube.com/live/MsAVOfAXjoU?si=U_y5mt5auQBZEsN8



Julie Green January 16, 2024

14:05-27:46

https://rumble.com/v47b6bi-live-with-julie.html



Hank Kunneman January 15, 2024 Flashpoint

3:53-12:02

https://rumble.com/v479k0q-prophetic-word-deep-freeze-water-and-divine-change-dutch-sheets-and-hank-ku.html



Robin D Bullock New Hope January 12, 2024

1:58:59-2:06:20

https://www.youtube.com/live/rbZC0YUvMWk?si=9mobECF9rquKsebr



Church International January 14, 2024

29:15-30:37

44:15-49:11

1:52:59-1:54:22

2:51:07- 2:52:52

https://www.youtube.com/live/LbE9WP1WXJU?si=Vrd8iASikclhOjTT



Robin D Bullock January 14, 2024

1:27:18-1:36:55

https://www.youtube.com/live/CVcSy2055k0?si=pf8PWpILQAZUHqk8



