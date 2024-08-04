Torah: The Natural Law of God - Ep. 1 Daniel's 70 Weeks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to a series that breaks down the Torah, which is the natural law of God. In this first episode, we explore the subject of time, starting with a prophesy about Daniel's 70 weeks from Daniel chapter 9 in the Bible. There will be at least a part 2 of this as this is a very information dense subject.