Vivek Ramaswamy | Why Did Ramaswamy's Roivant & Pfizer Team Up to Unveil Priovant Therapeutics? (See Description)

Vivek Ramaswamy is listed on the Paul (brother of George Soros) & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans website. Vivek Ramaswamy’s voting record shows that he is not a registered Republican as of August of 2023 and he donated to Anti-Trump democrat candidates in 2016. At the age of 29, Ramaswamy started Roivant Sciences in 2014. In 2021, Roivant grew its computational drug discovery engine with the acquisition of Silicon Therapeutics, Silicon Therapeautics provides physics-based approaches at to be integrated with machine learning-based approaches at VantAI. In 2022 Roivant and Pfizer Form New Vant Company Focused on Developing TL1A Drug Candidate for Inflammatory and Fibrotic Diseases. In 2020 Ramaswamy posted on his Twitter account: “Wearing a Mask = Personal Responsibility. It’s Puzzling When Conservatives Oppose It.”

Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy (Born August 9th 1985)?

Age 37, Vivek Ramaswamy, in 2014, Ramaswamy founded the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences after working as an investment partner at a hedge fund. After stepping down as Roivant's chief executive in 2021, Ramaswamy co-founded and has served as executive chairman of Strive Asset Management, an investment firm countering traditional emphasis on corporate social responsibility. In February 2023, Ramaswamy declared his candidacy for the Republican Party's nomination for president in the 2024 election.

2023 - (Age 38) Roivant Set Up a New Subsidiary, Telavant, to Advance the Asset. Pfizer Owns 25% of Telavant and retains the rights to RVT-3101 outside of the U.S. and Japan. According to the WSJ, Roche is nearing a deal to buy Roivant's rights to the molecule - https://www.fiercebiotech.com/biotech/roche-lining-7b-roivant-deal-join-merck-co-bowel-disease-race-wsj#:~:text=Roivant%20set%20up%20a%20new,Roivant's%20rights%20to%20the%20molecule.

2023 - (Age 38) Vivek Ramaswamy’s Pharmacy Firm to Sell Experimental Drug In $7B Deal - READ -

https://nypost.com/2023/07/14/vivek-ramaswamy-founded-company-to-sell-drug-in-7b-deal/

2022 (June 28) - (Age 37) Roivant and Pfizer Unveil Priovant Therapeutics and Ongoing Registrational Studies for Oral Brepocitinib in Dermatomyositis and Lupus - https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/roivant-and-pfizer-unveil-priovant-therapeutics-and-ongoing

2022 - (Age 37) As Recently As February 2022, Ramaswamy’s Roivant Listed Subsidiary Companies In China, According to SEC Filings: https://www.dossier.today/p/vetting-vivek-ramaswamy?utm_source=%2Fsearch%2Framaswamy&utm_medium=reader2

2022 - (Age 37) Roivant and Pfizer Form New Vant Company Focused on Developing TL1A Drug Candidate for Inflammatory and Fibrotic Diseases - https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/roivant-and-pfizer-form-new-vant-company-focused-developing