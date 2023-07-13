LISTEN WEF contributor's CHILLING metaverse idea for 'USELESS PEOPLE'

Glenn Beck





July 12, 2023





Glenn shares a quote from someone he believes should "scare you to the core": historian and World Economic Forum agenda contributor Yuval Noah Harari. In the quote, Harari ponders how elitist progressives can deal with the mass unemployment crisis that's coming: "The biggest question...will be what to do with all of these USELESS people." His solution is to distract these "meaningless and worthless" people with "drugs and computer games," like the metaverse, and move society towards transhumanism, which he describes as "pure eugenics." But this didn't start with the WEF. We've heard this kind of bone-chilling talk before, Glenn explains ...





