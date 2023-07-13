BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LISTEN WEF contributor's CHILLING metaverse idea for 'USELESS PEOPLE'
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
152 views • 07/13/2023

Glenn Beck


July 12, 2023


Glenn shares a quote from someone he believes should "scare you to the core": historian and World Economic Forum agenda contributor Yuval Noah Harari. In the quote, Harari ponders how elitist progressives can deal with the mass unemployment crisis that's coming: "The biggest question...will be what to do with all of these USELESS people." His solution is to distract these "meaningless and worthless" people with "drugs and computer games," like the metaverse, and move society towards transhumanism, which he describes as "pure eugenics." But this didn't start with the WEF. We've heard this kind of bone-chilling talk before, Glenn explains ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsh4Vrf-ep8

Keywords
drugschillingglenn becktranshumanismworld economic forumwefcomputer gamesyuval noah hararimetaverseuseless peoplescare you to the coremass unemployment crisispure eugenics
