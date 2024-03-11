Min153P036 5 Perseverance

Num 11:15 If you are going to treat me this way, then just kill me outright! — please, if you have any mercy toward me! — and don't let me go on being this miserable!"













Brit HaDasha: Perseverance





Jas 1:4 But let perseverance do its complete work; so that you may be complete and whole, lacking in nothing.





Jas 1:5 Now if any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives to all generously and without reproach; and it will be given to him.





Jas 1:6 But let him ask in trust, doubting nothing; for the doubter is like a wave in the sea being tossed and driven by the wind.





