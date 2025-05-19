KIER STARMER & A Male Escort?

CREDIT Craig Houston's video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsHydgLRKfc&t=4s

A 21-year-old man has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life after fires at two properties and a car linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national from Sydenham, southeast London, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command led the investigation because of the connections to the prime minister.

Emergency services were called to a fire in the early hours of Monday at a house in Kentish Town, north London, where Sir Keir lived with his family before becoming prime minister.

Damage was caused to the property's entrance but nobody was hurt.

A car was also set alight in the same street last Thursday.

A forensics officer is seen in Kentish Town, north London.

Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London.

There was another blaze at the front door of a house converted into flats in Islington, also linked to the prime minister, on Sunday.

One person was taken to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, London Fire Brigade said.

The head of the Crown Prosecution Service counter terrorism division, Bethan David, said: "These charges relate to two fires at residential addresses in Islington on Sunday May 11 and in Kentish Town on Monday May 12, as well as a car fire in Kentish Town on Thursday May 8.

https://x.com/georgegalloway/status/1924060757706076338?t=3qfoi6mMEGLo42a-T-Qqaw&s=19

"Not one British newspaper today has probed #ArsonGate in which private properties of the British prime minister were violated by a 21 year old £20 an hour male-model @MoatsTV"

