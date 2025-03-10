Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 10, 2025 – Professor of War warns that CIVIL WAR is coming to the UK

- New Prime Minister for Canada and Civil War Warning (0:00)

- Interview with J6 Prisoner Brian Mark (1:50)

- Professor David Betts' Warning of Civil War (8:52)

- Globalist Control and Financial Overthrow (18:14)

- David Icke's "Children of the Matrix" (26:25)

- Ezra Levant's "Trumping Trudeau" (33:33)

- Core Values of Brighton and Natural News (40:48)

- Interview with Brian Mark Continues (1:18:30)

- Superseding Indictment and Court Outcome (1:23:07)

- Self-Representation and Activism (1:27:27)

- Solitary Confinement and Legal Team (1:29:16)

- Federal Government Abuse and Faith (1:31:06)

- Trump Administration and J6 Investigation (1:34:39)

- Media Lies and Conspiracy (1:37:37)

- Call for Justice and Transparency (1:44:21)

- Support and Funding (1:44:38)

- Future Plans and Final Thoughts (2:06:02)





