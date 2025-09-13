BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I am Hurting and you are Considering Yourselves
Jesus asks no one to do what He will not. Hidden in this beautiful message is the horrible reality that Jesus has sworn to His own hurt and changes not...He will have a pure Bride even at His own expense... If your right hand offends you, cut it off. And so the Lord will dismember Himself, to have a pure union. May this catapult you to an abandoned worship that will bring our Lord comfort and tender nearness during this horrific time. Let us rally around our King.

dismemberedcut it offonly the pure in heartno place to lay his headcomfort the comforter
