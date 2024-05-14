Hang on! Pfizer is Now Predicting WHAT about Cancer drugs!! Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Pfizer says that Cancer is the new Covid and they expect their cancer drugs to be a “blockbuster.” On Fox Business this weekend, CEO Albert Bourla, a veterinarian, said this: “Oncology, it is our new Covid. We did what we did with Covid. We are very proud to have saved the world but it is behind us now. We want to do [it] once more and I think oncology is our best chance to do it.” Saved the world you say? Nope. Can't let that go.