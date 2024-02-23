💧 Water Storage Myths Busted! 💦

117 views • 02/23/2024

Cup of rainwater? Totally fine! Ignore the scare unless you're near a chemical-spewing plant.

Worried about water storage? Let's chat with John Hancock and dive deeper into debunking water myths! 💬💧

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.