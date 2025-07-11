BrightLearn - The Heretic's Guide to Global Finance: Hacking the Future of Money by Brett Scott

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host Bright Learn explores Brett Scott’s book "The Heretics Guide to Global Finance: Hacking the Future of Money," revealing how finance can be hacked for positive change through activism, alternative models and creative subversion of traditional systems.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.