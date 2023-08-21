Secret Sensitivity of Touch Screens for brain / computer interface surveillance treachery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is software being developed to try and track this human body re-radiated radio waves. https://github.com/ClintMclean74/SDRReradiationSpectrumAnalyzer
Wireless Radio Signals flood the body and
ReRadiate. This radio light from
the human body carries many layers of
biometric data. Today there is also self
assembling smartdust / nano which
multiplies the biometric data exfiltration
theft and treachery. This is likely fed to
and inferred by Super Computers and is
the ground work of the mark of the
beast system. Internet data is likely
sent over marketing / advertisement channels
similar to 2,000 Mules geo-spatial data.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US3951134
Here is a quote about everyday FM service frequencies to give a general idea, "The transmitted 100 and 210 MHZ signal components mix within the tissue in the brain and interfere with one another yielding a signal of a frequency 110 MHz, the difference in frequencies of the two incident components, modulated by electromagnetic emissions from the brain, ie, the brain wave activity being monitored. This modulated 110 MHz signal is radiated into space".