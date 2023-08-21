BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Secret Sensitivity of Touch Screens for brain / computer interface surveillance treachery
08/21/2023

There is software being developed to try and track this human body re-radiated radio waves. https://github.com/ClintMclean74/SDRReradiationSpectrumAnalyzer


Wireless Radio Signals flood the body and

ReRadiate. This radio light from

the human body carries many layers of

biometric data. Today there is also self

assembling smartdust / nano which

multiplies the biometric data exfiltration

theft and treachery. This is likely fed to

and inferred by Super Computers and is

the ground work of the mark of the

beast system. Internet data is likely

sent over marketing / advertisement channels

similar to 2,000 Mules geo-spatial data.


https://patents.google.com/patent/US3951134

Here is a quote about everyday FM service frequencies to give a general idea, "The transmitted 100 and 210 MHZ signal components mix within the tissue in the brain and interfere with one another yielding a signal of a frequency 110 MHz, the difference in frequencies of the two incident components, modulated by electromagnetic emissions from the brain, ie, the brain wave activity being monitored. This modulated 110 MHz signal is radiated into space".

Keywords
trumpbidensurveillancedeepstatebiometrictreacheryhackerbankerreradiation
