FBI opens criminal investigations into Brennan and Comey – reports

The FBI has launched criminal probes into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey for potential misconduct in the Trump–Russia investigation, including possible false statements to Congress, Fox News reports, citing DOJ sources.

🔹 A declassified CIA review found Brennan pushed to include the discredited, Clinton-funded Steele Dossier in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), despite internal objections.

🔹 Brennan later testified in 2023 that he opposed its inclusion.

🔹 The dossier was used by the FBI to obtain FISA warrants against Trump aide Carter Page.

🔹 DOJ and FBI sources now view Brennan and Comey's actions as a potential conspiracy, expanding the scope of prosecution.

🔹 Former DNI John Ratcliffe referred Brennan’s conduct to the FBI.

🔹 A 2016 CIA briefing revealed the Obama administration was informed of a plan by the Clinton campaign to tie Trump to Russian hackers.

💬 “The deep state threw everything at him to prevent him from coming back to this big, beautiful White House behind me, and he prevailed, and the truth must come out,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded.

from 'Sputnik'