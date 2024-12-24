My Health Regime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I go on about my health and what I've been doing to try and stop or lower my blood pressure to acceptable levels without taking the meds. And I've been fighting a losing battle for so long now but I haven't given up. It still keeps me fit because I run around the park quite regularly like every day, every second day, every day it's not raining you know I used to do lots of exercise but I stopped when I found out I had a hernia and that changed my exercise regime, all for the worst I must add