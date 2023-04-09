© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Kevin and Max, second generation of the NFSC: it is incredible how much we have grown since Mr. Miles Guo’s one-man broadcast back in 2017! So many people have risked their livelihood to join the movement of taking down the CCP!
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】新中国联邦爆二代Kevin和Max：从2017年郭文贵先生一个人直播到现在，我们的成长让人难以置信！多少人冒着失去生计的危险加入了灭共运动！
