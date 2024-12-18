PASSOVER, PLAGUE, March 14, 2025 Solar Eclipse, and how to be protected, Commandment 10

This goes along with my previous video of how close the last days we are. And also dealing with the 10th plague upon each it with the Passover plague with Moses and Pharaoh in Egypt. And also goes with the Passover in April of 2024 after the total lunar eclipse of March 14th 2025. This is a video that is a must-see for those who wants to be protected in these last days





