FOURTH OF JULY MESSAGES FROM THE PRESIDENTS & PAUL HELLYER!

Hello Friends! On this OTW Radio show, I give messages from Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy on the Fourth of July, and Happy Canada Day messages from former Canadian Defence Minister Paul Hellyer! Followed by America's most famous psychic, Judy Cali. I hope you all an listen to this OTW Radio show! With lots of love and light, for a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, www.tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com