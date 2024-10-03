What is this love for Israel? It's not love it's slavery Oct 03, 2024 - President Biden: We are Discussing with Israel Plan to Attack Iran’s Oil Facilities, Israel Colonized the minds of Americans,

It is my opinion that you're entitled to your opinion especially when it disagrees with my opinion

Israel has colonized the minds of The Americans,

I just cannot keep holding my nose and voting for the lesser of two evils whether it's the right wing or the left wing it's the same bird and it stinks





There is a lot of people that worship Trump especially the mega crowd I deleted my account on true social now I do not belong to any social media other than true news or faith and values





Like Rick was sharing on his first day back I am going to home in on god with all my might strength and mind I do not have any time for the world anymore in any way I must push even closer to Jesus





I really do need to seek God it's been a long time since I've did a fast so if you want to pray for me and ask God to give me the Grace to do a fast I would like to do so I take care of adults with this ability for 12 hours shifts by myself so I'm always concerned about not having enough energy to be able to lift and change them like I often have to do through the night I take care of six adults which can be very physically demanding and I am 61 years old October 3rd that is



Trump is not a Christian as far as I can tell he converted to Judaism which I don't condemn for but I do not think much of Israel and the genocide that their committee in the name of God



Ideal appreciate your words and your insights doesn't have to be an issue in any way shape or form so please feel free to share anytime with your thoughts and insight



Take care and have a blessed night I cannot vote for either party they both are evil and I'm done with holding my nose the carcass has been rotten for a long time let God's will be done that's all I can say

