BREAKING: Putin just said the US aircraft carriers are in range of Russia’s airborne hypersonics in the Black Sea





“This is not a threat. But I would just like to inform you on behalf of the Russian Air Force”





General Mike Flynn stated on twitter/X





We are one “slippery button” away from a big stick hitting us across the head.





And we have what appears to be a partially demented elder citizen (sadly) who’s in charge of making these type decisions. Yes, elections have consequences.





Go ahead trolls, start the name calling, but it’s better to be respected than to live in fear. "





