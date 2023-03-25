BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119 TSADDE
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
1 view • 03/25/2023

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

137 TSADDE. Righteous are You, O LORD, And upright are Your judgments.

138 Your testimonies, which You have commanded, Are righteous and very faithful.

139 My zeal has consumed me, Because my enemies have forgotten Your words.

140 Your word is very pure; Therefore Your servant loves it.

141 I am small and despised, Yet I do not forget Your precepts.

142 Your righteousness is an everlasting righteousness, And Your law is truth.

143 Trouble and anguish have overtaken me, Yet Your commandments are my delights.

144 The righteousness of Your testimonies is everlasting; Give me understanding, and I shall live.

(Ps. 119:137-144 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading
