BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Engaging In Municipal Government with Grace Simon and Monica Singh Soares
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 11 months ago

When we think about government in Canada, most of us default to referencing the federal government in Ottawa, or our provincial governments.


There is another very important governance layer, and that is our municipal government.


Mayors and municipal councillors are the elected officials who walk the streets with us in our communities every day and regularly observe the needs of our neighbourhoods.


It is for this reason that we are excited to share with you the perspectives of two municipal councillors on this program. They each have an outstanding reputation for listening and caring deeply about the people they serve locally.


Monica Singh Soares is from the Township of Southgate, elected in 2022.


Grace Simon is a returning councillor, serving a second term in the Town of Newmarket.


Thanks for joining. Please like, subscribe and share!


Doug Sharpe

Guest Host, Faytene and Friends


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


____________________________



If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join




FIND US AT:




Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#faytene #canada #civicgovernment #towncouncil #monicasinghsoares #gracesimon

Keywords
canadafaytenecivicgovernmenttowncouncilmonicasinghsoaresgracesimon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy