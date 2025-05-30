Morning Manna - May 30, 2025 - 1 Kings 17:8-16 - The Bread in Your Hand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart walk through the miraculous account of Elijah and the widow at Zarephath. As famine ravages the land, God orchestrates a divine meeting between His prophet and a Gentile widow on the brink of death. Elijah's audacious command to "bring me the bread that’s in your hand" reveals a powerful faith principle: the miracle is already in your possession—it just requires obedience. Through detailed teaching, Rick and Doc emphasize the necessity of recognizing what God has already placed in your hand, trusting Him with what little you have, and stepping into supernatural provision. The episode challenges viewers to respond in faith, even when resources seem depleted, and highlights God’s ability to sustain His people through unexpected sources.