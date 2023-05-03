Dems Doxx & Threaten Official: Indiana Councilman TROLLS Left, Comes Out As Lesbian Woman Of Color

Stew Peters Show





May 2, 2023





Nothing exemplifies the empire of lies more than the idea that men can become women.

Councilman Ryan Webb is here to talk about his recent announcement where he trolled the left by claiming he now identifies as a “lesbian woman of color”.

After his coming out announcement the radical left has threatened to kill him.

They also doxxed his address which was followed by a group of radicals showing up on his street and dumping trash on his neighbor's lawn.

The mainstream media sensationalized the story which encouraged mentally ill individuals to congregate at Ryan Webb’s home.

The trans movement is based on celebrating mental illness and will not last.

The woke leftist ideology is set to crumble on itself because they have no substantive foundation.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2lpaws-dems-doxx-and-threaten-official-indiana-councilman-trolls-left-comes-out-as.html



