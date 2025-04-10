❗️Update: Helicopter PLUNGES into Hudson River caught on camera - part 3

Helicopter PLUNGES into Hudson River caught on camera.

A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River in New York City. Reports indicate that four people were on board. Emergency response teams are on the scene.

The aircraft was allegedly carrying four people, according to NBC News. The New York Post reported one fatality.

UPDATE: Now they are saying: ❗️ SIX people KILLED in Hudson River helicopter crash – reports

Five bodies have been recovered from the river so far, according to a Fox5 reporter, who also noted that some of the victims were children.