The More the Democrats Hate + Destroy Trump - the Harder We Defend Him (from a former Dem)
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
43 views • 09/30/2023

The Democrats are absolutely going all out and their attempted destruction of Donald Trump, from indictment after indictment on spurious allegations to confiscating and annihilating his business assets in New York for supposedly over estimating the value of his Mar-a-Lago estate.We see the way the Democrats and the left are destroying the country and attempting to usher in a totalitarian communistic rule, and you tip your hand each time you go after Donald Trump. The harder you try to annihilate him, the hard we try to protect him. And I say that as a former democrat.

#donaldtrump #woke #communism #mar-o-lago


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom


http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

