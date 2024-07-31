BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Disney - OMG - Go WOKE or Go BROKE
Bright345
Bright345
74 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 9 months ago

Bob Iger as CEO in 2020, pretty much destroyed the company with his WOKE agenda. You really had to wonder if he understood Disney was a family brand. Iger, one of the most successful CEOs in the history of The Walt Disney Company, returned to run the media empire once again. Now, the 2023 low MUST hold of this stock is going to crash. A yearly closing below 82.25 points to this stock collapsing to the $20-$21 area, perhaps into 2028. Last week, this stock fell to 89.21. The company reported a net loss for the second quarter. The damage to Disney’s reputation with WOKE has been truly profound. Disney remains vulnerable for 2025. With a recession on the horizon, the high price of theme park fees will undoubtedly reduce sales as we move toward 2028.

Keywords
omgdisneygo woke or go broke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy