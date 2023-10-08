Biden Speaks with Netanyahu, Says Israel Has Right to ‘Self-Defense’ (18+)

Originally published by AntiWar

President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after the Israeli leader declared his country was at war. The American President pledged US support for Israel’s “self-defense.” Fighting that started with a Hamas offensive in southern Israel, has led to over 200 Israeli and 230 Palestinian deaths.

On Saturday, Hamas launched an attack from Gaza on southern Israel. The Palestinian fighters conducted a complex operation that involved thousands of rockets, paratroops, and taking over Israeli checkpoints on the fence that prevents residents from leaving Gaza. Videos showed cars and apartment buildings on fire in Israeli cities. The group was able to take control of several towns.

Hamas said it launched the operation because of the treatment of Palestinians at the al-Aqsa Mosque. On Thusday, 800 Israelis stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, while Tel Aviv’s security force prevented Palestinians under the age of 60 from access the third most holy site in Islam.

The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with 2 million people living in 140 sq. miles. Most of the people living in the area are refugees from other areas of Israel. Human rights groups have labeled Gaza as an “open-air prison” because of the Israeli blockade severely restricting travel and trade.

Hamas claims to have captured dozens of Israeli soldiers. Unconfirmed reports say that the group also captured Israeli civilians. Videos show Hamas bringing captured Israeli military equipment back to Gaza. Israeli authorities say 200 people have been killed by Hamas.

Tel Aviv responded to the offensive by mobilizing its forces. Israeli warplanes have targeted dozens of sites inside Gaza, including multiple residential high-rises. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that 230 people have been killed by the Israeli bombing.

Netanyahu said “We are at war, not an operation. Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens.” He added, “I ordered first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilization of reserves. The enemy will pay a price he has never known.”

Biden called Netanyahu to affirm Washington’s support for Tel Aviv.

“I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel,” he said. “Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that the Pentagon will work to ensure Tel Aviv has what it needs. “Our commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering.” He continued, “Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism.”

Washington sends Tel Aviv at least $3.8 billion every year in military aid.

Many American officials have condemned the attack on Israel as “terrorism” and assert Israel has a right to “self-defense.” However, the Palestinians are subject to violence at the hands of the Israeli state.

Multiple human rights organizations have deemed Israel to be an apartheid state. Tel Aviv often targets the basic needs of Palestinians. In the West Bank, the homes of Palestinians are regularly destroyed to make way for Israeli settlers. Tel Aviv has even poured concrete into wells.

The Israeli soldiers that occupy the West Bank are able to kill Palestinians, even children, with impunity. Two Palestinians were killed in the West Bank on Saturday, including a 13-year-old. By mid-September, Israeli soldiers had killed 38 children in 2023.

Tel Aviv severely restricts travel from Gaza. The prohibition on leaving the region is so intense that many children with cancer struggle to locate an adult who can accompany them for treatment outside of Gaza.

Israel often responds to activity by militias in Gaza by collectively punishing all 2 million residents. Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, MK Israel Katz, signed a decree instructing the Electric Company to stop supplying electricity to the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip.

In the past, Tel Aviv has often limited Gaza’s fighting territory and closed the crossing in and out of the region. A Palestinian outlet reported that the entire Gaza Strip is in a blackout.

Source - South Front

