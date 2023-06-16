Pfizer Knew Their Injections Damaged Teens: They Covered It Up And Kept Going Anyway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer placed its own clinical trial experimental subjects in wheelchairs while we were all told the Pfizer Covid vaccine was safe and effective.
Source:
https://twitter.com/DorchesterNuUse/status/1662520730620252161?s=20
Pfizer's internal documents on their Covid vaccine were released by a US Court. The documents can be downloaded from the following website.
https://phmpt.org/