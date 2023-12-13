Create New Account
Jeffrey Prather - ETSY-GATE - PIZZA PEDOPHILE PANDEMIC!
Published 2 months ago

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


Dec 13, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE


DO TRAITORS NEED TRUMP TO WIN?

CRONKIN OUTS CHRISTMAS CHILD SALES!

CISA CONFIRMS CCP CYBER SABOTAGE!

GOVERNMENT GROCERY STORES BEGET FAMINE!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v40x81r-etsy-gate-pizza-pedophile-pandemic.html

