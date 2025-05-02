Bases 148-Mary Rodwell - Therapist-Researcher

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian based UFO and "New Human author" researcher Mary Rodwell is a long time regular for the Bases Project. She updates her work and that of Edgar Mitchell Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial Encounters., CCRI, The consciousness and Contact Research Institute, a far wider free ranaging aspect to the limited ET phenomenon.
Part of the Therapies and Healing series of Bases 148
Full series available on basestv.com