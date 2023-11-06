BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SOMETHING INCREDIBLY HOT AND PRECISE LIKE A LASER CUT RIGHT THROUGH THIS MAUI CHURCH!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
385 views • 11/06/2023

Woah!THIS is VERY curious indeed!

Lahaina can now FINALLY be accessed by the people for the first time since the fiery attacks, and look what they discovered!


Your eyes are not lying to you! This truly seems to be a massive, straight line burned right through the ceiling of a church by a very powerful, downward aiming laser!


See for yourself. I don’t think you’ll disagree. This is very suspicious and quite damning for the tyrants of Maui who continue to claim that there is no such thing as laser energy weapons and that the raging infernos of August 8th were completely natural wildfires caused by a changing climate.


Yeah, and they’d tell you that straight to your face too. They have no morals or shame.


New viewers and subscribers please be aware that Bitchute shadow banned me from commenting or replying.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

Keywords
bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfaminehidden historyclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities
