'Will Israel Attack Iran's Nuclear Sites_ Is the World Heading to a Nuclear War

After Iran's missile attack, Israel is all set to target Iran's facilities. Can Israel risk to strike Iran's nuclear sites? What are Iran's nuclear capabilities? How fast Iran can make a nuclear bomb. We also look at the nuclear threats that are looming large in other parts of the world. Watch Iran-Israel War: Heading to a Nuclear War?