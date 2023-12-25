Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
About The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals SDG 13 - Climate Action
channel image
TowardsTheLight
261 Subscribers
280 views
Published 2 months ago

What Insane Sacrifices Are Required From You And Me And Every Person On The Planet To Meet Agenda 2030's Goal 13?


(A segment from an upcoming video that covers the hard truths about all of the 17 SDG's that will be available soon on YouTube.

In collaboration with other researchers that have set out on a journey to reveal the sobering reality of what these global commandments really mean for all of us.)


Open Voice Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/OpenVoicePage

Keywords
5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket