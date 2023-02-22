The Mountain of God in the North, Paradise & Christmas (Part 5 of 5)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 1st, 2023
Pastor Dean Odle concludes his series with a lesson on the gap theory (or fact), the sons of God & the Nephilim. Understand who inhabited the earth before mankind was created from scripture, historical documents and underwater discoveries.
"For thus saith the Lord that created the heavens; God himself that formed the earth and made it; he hath established it, he created it not in vain, he formed it to be inhabited: I am the Lord; and there is none else." Isaiah 45:18
**Censorship due to YT policies.