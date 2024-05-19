Fauci : "Bill Gates and I did not put chips in the Covid vaccines... Covid vaccines are not responsible for more deaths than Covid itself."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Bill Gates and I did not put chips in the Covid vaccines... Covid vaccines are not responsible for more deaths than Covid itself."
Anthony Fauci: "During the past four years, we have witnessed an alarming increase in the mischaracterisation, distortion, and even vilification of solid, evidence-based scientific findings, and of scientists themselves."
"At the same time, conspiracy theories arose, that became intermixed with these anti-science sentiments. The net result, understandably, was that public confusion was sowed, and trust in evidence-based public health principles was eroded."
"This became crystal clear as we fought to overcome false rumours about the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines during the vaccine roll-out."
Fauci speaking ( Lying ) at Columbia University
