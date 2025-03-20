Dream's Alive - Mr.Eaze on 160+ Music Platforms

"Dream's Alive" a soft, southern rock, ballad weaves a gentle, melodic tale of nocturnal dreams, with introspective lyrics that capture the fleeting beauty of our subconscious wanderings. It’s a soothing, heartfelt ode to the mysteries that unfold when we close our eyes, perfect for a quiet night of reflection.

