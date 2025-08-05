BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Throwback: Gates outlines his master plan to cut population growth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
192 views • 1 month ago

THROWBACK: Gates outlines his master plan to cut population growth

“[There is a] huge change in the mortality rates in developing countries, which then has this effect of reducing population growth,” Bill Gates told Klaus Schwab at the 2008 World Economic Forum.

📈Gates also made it clear that he had “very high expectations” on the matter.

Adding more about this: 

Did Bill Gates really bring ruin to Vietnam?

👉 Vietnam never really had any problem with autism since the country’s reunification in 1975 and till the early 2000s, claims Dr. Anthony Phan.

📌 But then the country singed in with the WHO and IMF, none other than Bill Gates and his supposedly benign foundation introduced the vaccination program to Vietnam.

💬 “Now Vietnam has over a 300% rise in autism,” Dr. Phan remarks.

Coincidence? That’s a good question. 🤔

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy