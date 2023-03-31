Mitti Ki Chitthi – An Ode to Soil (Hindi Song) #savesoil

Mitti ki Chitthi is an ode to soil and an appeal to all to raise their voices to #SaveSoil. The simplest way to #SaveSoil is to write to your leaders, and let them know how important the issue of soil degradation is to you, and why bringing back at least 3-6% organic content in soil is an urgent need. Just follow a few simple steps to make a huge difference: write Save Soil, a global movement envisioned by Sadhguru, seeks to bring about a concerted, conscious response to impending soil extinction. Action now to #SaveSoil.

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.



