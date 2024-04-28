The Transformative Power Of The Higher Self

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ability to reconnect with the Higher Self, Self-Realization, can be very powerful, opening up a new realm of understanding, shifting perception to see a new and more expansive reality. This is a part of our Transformation as a species. Kent and Renee discuss how to diminish the effect of the ego to allow the Higher Self to rise to the surface through meditation and mindful practices.