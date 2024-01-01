Brother Nathanael - The Jewish Murder Machine

Gaza will not return to what it was before, we will eliminate everything. So says Israehell.

Brother Nathanael answers the question DOES ISRAEL HAVE THE RIGHT TO DEFEND ITSELF. aka DOES ISRAEL HAVE THE RIGHT TO EXIST. Consider that God promised He would kick them out of the land, if they dis-obeyed. Killing His son, and NEVER repenting of it, in fact boasting that they would do it again (Sarah Silverman) is dis-obedience enough to keep them out of the land. America and Israel are mocking Gods promise to kick them out. Jeremiah 18:1-12; Matt 3:5-12 “You brood of vipers, who warned you to flee from the wrath to come? 8“Therefore bear fruit in keeping with repentance; 9and do not suppose that you can say to yourselves, ‘We have Abraham for our father’; for I say to you that from these stones God is able to raise up children to Abraham. 10“The axe is already laid at the root of the trees; therefore every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 12“His winnowing fork is in His hand, and He will thoroughly clear His threshing floor; [Which He did in 70 AD and 135 AD; 1 Chron 28:9 but if you forsake Him, He will reject you forever.; 1 Samuel 2:30; Psalm 132:12; Isaiah 24:5; Psalm 89