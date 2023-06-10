Nephilim in the backyard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In April, in Las Vegas, a cop cam filmed a UAP floating down to land. Shortly afterwards a 911 call to cops was received, stating 8 or 9ft entities were in a backyard in Las Vegas. These are not space aliens they are nephilim, demonic entities. There is a coming deception with these entities. Repent, brothers & sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord & God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.