2 Countries BAN Glyphosate, Mitochondrial Support for Detoxing, & Chance Encounter with a Lyphoma Survivor
31 views • 9 months ago

Short video going over how, odds are, almost EVERYONE is affected by -- or knows someone who is -- by the active ingredient in the "Roundup" herbicide--glyphosate.

Also introducing you to my new educational site going over the "energy powerhouses" of our cells so you can maximize your chance of success at detoxing glyphosate and to age gracefully -- mitochondria.


View the paradigm-shifting info. at:

https://Linktr.ee/MitochondriaForDummies


For the Rife technology device mentioned with scalar waves (also great against parasites and even heavy metals like aluminum), visit:

https://www.spooky2-mall.com/


Get a di$count of up to 5% by entering & applying any of the below 4 codes:


danny

howtodieofnothing

healthmerica

detoxroundup

glyphosate causes lymphomathe dirty dozenroundup causes lymphomacountries that have banned glyphosate
