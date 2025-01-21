Ukrainian armored forces were completely destroyed, failing to unblock Velyka Novosilka, attempting to assist the withdrawal of troops from the Russian encirclement. Today's reports on January 21, 2025 from various reliable sources, indicate that Russian troops advanced on Velyka Novosilka and captured part of the city, while Ukrainian armored forces tried to use a smoke screen to cover the possible withdrawal of units, now they are moving across Mokri Yaly river towards the flank of Novy Komar. Finally, Ukrainian garrison is almost completely surrounded and it is not easy to retreat through the waterways and open fields. The Russian military has a fairly strong hold along the flank, where Russian drone operators spotted the armored maneuver and immediately destroyed it!

The defeat of Ukrainian armor due to drone shooting by the Russian Armed Forces at the starting position in Dneproenergiya village. Another attempt of the armor was thwarted when they decided to reach the ground and move across the river, the distance from the combat contact line was about 5 km. It seems that Ukraine did not take into account that Russian fiber optic FPV drones work 24 hours a day, locking the flanks and hitting several enemy armor separately. In the village, Ukraine had to be willing to lose one T-64 BV, one Kozak armored vehicle and one American International M1224 MaxxPro MRAP. Other equipment such as one Excavator was destroyed and one 2S3 Akatsiya 152 mm self-propelled gun was burned by drones as in the footage.

Meanwhile in a separate location, explosion and subsequent fire on an infantry fighting vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novy Komar village. Footage shows one Ukrainian variant of BMP-1 or BRM-1K, trying to break through to help the besieged troops reach the land of Velyka Novosilka, moving under the shadow of a drone operated by a Russian operator from the 37th Russian Motorized Rifle Brigade. The fiber optic drone strike destroyed it and burned completely. Velyka Novosilka front in south Donetsk is very worrying and the besieged Ukrainian troops have no choice but to surrender!

