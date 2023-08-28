Dr. Suzanne Humphries | Tetanus Talk: Immunity and Epigenetics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From a lecture in Sweden, 2014.
Dr. Suzanne Humphries speaks on tetanus, how to treat the disease, and how to protect from tetanus.
She discusses cases of vaccinated groups that still developed tetanus, proving that the tetanus vaccine is not a guarantee to protect from the disease.
Dr Humphries also discusses the term ‘herd immunity’, how epigenetics function, and how they could be affected by vaccination.
—More about Dr. Suzanne Humphries:
http://drsuzanne.net/