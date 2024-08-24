🐈‍⬛Meet Diesel the Cat. He has a Bulletproof Vest.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🐈⬛Meet Diesel the (Russian) cat. He has a bulletproof (?) vest and "serves" in the SMO zone with fighters from the "Brave" group.
He joined the Chelyabinsk military in July. Now he catches rodents that spoil military supplies.
The cat got his own bulletproof vest thanks to activists from the People's Front.
Via @rt_russian