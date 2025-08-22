Peter König Explains QR Code is Absolute Control - Full Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
::::Those that use QR code is contributing to the digitization system change. This is a video from KLA.TV and it displays an interview of Peter König who was a economist at the World Bank for 30 years. Konig tells that the QR code is included in the digitization of the world and he believes that everyone has a QR code assigned to them that is probably either in people's bodies or on their cell phone.