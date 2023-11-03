296) Pensamentos sobre Blockchain, Bitcoin & Cryptos (Oct 24, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Especialista em Engenharia Informática de Redes, Sabrina Wallace, nascida de família multi-geracional dentro do Complexo Industrial Militar Norte-Americano, resolveu vir a público a Abril de 2022 denunciar a WBAN, após ter abdicado de trabalhar nesse sistema, quando se apercebeu o que estava a fazer no mundo real.
Crédito ao Canal de Sabrina Wallace, Psinergy channel : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content
October 24,2023 | Bitcoin blockchain thoughts
[ the video was removed by now / video removido entretanto ]
Outubro 6, 2023 | Space: The New Frontier For The Central Control Grid : https://www.coreysdigs.com/technology/space-the-new-frontier-for-the-central-control-grid/
