Obama Win Causes Obsessed Backers To See How Empty Lives Are | The Onion

Título Original: Obama Win Causes Obsessed Backers To See How Empty Lives Are
Publicado em YT, 06 de Novembro de 2008
Créditos: The Onion
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3_95F5e-Ac
Descrição Original do Autor:
1.677.334 visualizações 6 de nov. de 2008
The revelation that Obama's candidacy was the only thing that gave their lives any meaning has caused many supporters to wander aimlessly, unsure of what to do with themselves.
