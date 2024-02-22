BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Younger Biden in 1986 - Expressing his Unconditional Support for Israel - Speaks Volumes Next to the Footage of Israeli War Crimes this week against the Palestinians of Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
48 views • 02/22/2024

A young Biden express his unconditional support for Israel in 1986, it speaks volumes next to the footage of the war crimes committed by Israel this week against the Palestian population of Gaza:

- If there were not an Israel, we'd have to invent one. It's the best $3 billion investment we made. Were there not an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interest in the region.

◾️Would you like to see more videos like this one? Check the next post, I have many videos of Israeli and Western officials white washing the Genocide in Gaza.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
