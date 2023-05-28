We are taught vaccines eradicated illnesses; this is a lie, notes Pierre Kory, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We are taught that the greatest intervention and discovery in medical history is… vaccines.” “It’s just NOT true…” “Smallpox was NOT… eradicated by a vaccine.” “Neither was polio.” “Vaccines are not… to be question.” “[They want us to believe] that… vaccines are safe and effective and they have eradicated [lots] of childhood diseases [when this is NOT true.]” “That is THE MYTH that is taught to every physician…” “COVID exposed the corruption and control of the system.” “They can get [all the world’s doctors] to believe things that are FALSE.” “I saw a global propaganda campaign [claiming the vaccines were safe & effective,] when they were [NOT].” “And most of the other childhood illnesses… their low incidence [of people dying from these diseases] was credited to vaccines is 100% FALSE.” “Almost all of [the decrease in deaths from childhood diseases] was due to improved hygiene, [improved] sanitation and [improved] water supply, [NOT due to vaccines].” Pierre Kory, MD tells Del Bigtree on The Highwire on 25 May 2023.
The full episode is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dqLN2kGX8JGO/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News