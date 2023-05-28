BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We are taught vaccines eradicated illnesses; this is a lie, notes Pierre Kory, MD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
485 views • 05/28/2023

“We are taught that the greatest intervention and discovery in medical history is… vaccines.” “It’s just NOT true…” “Smallpox was NOT… eradicated by a vaccine.” “Neither was polio.” “Vaccines are not…  to be question.” “[They want us  to believe] that…  vaccines are safe and effective and  they have eradicated [lots] of childhood diseases  [when this is NOT true.]” “That is THE MYTH that is taught to every physician…” “COVID exposed the corruption and control  of the system.” “They can get [all the world’s doctors] to believe things that are FALSE.” “I saw a global  propaganda campaign  [claiming the vaccines were  safe & effective,]  when they were [NOT].” “And most of the other childhood illnesses… their low incidence [of people dying from these diseases] was credited to vaccines  is 100% FALSE.” “Almost all of  [the decrease in deaths  from childhood diseases]  was due to  improved hygiene,  [improved] sanitation and  [improved] water supply,  [NOT due to vaccines].” Pierre Kory, MD tells Del Bigtree on The Highwire on 25 May 2023.

The full episode is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dqLN2kGX8JGO/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
vaccinesliespierre kory md
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy